January 15, 2014 from 7:30pm

This gifted and critically acclaimed Polish quartet returns to SBMA for the seventh time! Founded in Warsaw in 1995, the Szymanowski Quartet is one of the most exceptional and experienced international string quartets in the world of chamber music. The quartet has captivated audiences at prestigious festivals and concert halls worldwide, including Carnegie Hall, London’s Wigmore Hall, Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw, and Vienna’s Musikverein. Their program includes Wacław of Szamotuły’s 4 Chorales, Haydn’s Op.33, No.1, Szymanowski’s Op.56, No.2, and Dvorák’s String Quartet No.13 in G major, Op.106.

Mary Craig Auditorium

$15 SBMA Members/$19 Non-Members

Purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.