Tack and Tog 2014 - Earl Warren Showgrounds

March 9, 2014 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

It's time to start gathering your sales items

for Tack & Tog and to think about what you

may be looking for.

Sellers enter at 8:30A.M. and Buyers at 10AM 9x10 space advance price and 1 pre-ordered table $35.00 by Feb 25th after that $40.00 one admission free per space. Helpers $4.00, Chairs $ 3.00 or bring your own. Silent auction, Baked goods and sandwiches.

Call Barbara Wolf 805-455-4113

or visit our web site at www.lptr.org