Los Padres Trail Riders is holding its annual horse Tack & Tog sale Saturday, February 27th at the Earl Warren Showgrounds . Sale hours are 9:30AM to 2:30 PM in Warren Hall. Admission is $5 donation.  This is the place to search for all kinds of equipment for horse and rider.  If you wish to sell your used or new tack you can rent a 9 X 10 foot sale space for $35 in advance or $40 at the door. All the information you need is on the Rules and Reservation forms. Download at www.LPTR.org or contact Barbara at 805-455-4113

 

