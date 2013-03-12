Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra in “House of Dreams”
March 12, 2013 from 8 p.m.
A magical journey to the meeting places of baroque art and music, five European homes where exquisite works by Bach, Handel, Vivaldi and Marais were played against a backdrop of paintings by Vermeer, Canaletto, and Watteau. Tafelmusik’s "House of Dreams" includes stage direction, narration, and stunning projected images.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: CAMA Masterseries
- Starts: March 12, 2013 8 p.m.
- Price: Section A tickets are $43 and Section B tickets are $33.
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/tafelmusik-baroque-orchestra-house-dreams/
- Sponsors: CAMA Masterseries