Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra in "House of Dreams"

March 12, 2013 from 8 p.m.

A magical journey to the meeting places of baroque art and music, five European homes where exquisite works by Bach, Handel, Vivaldi and Marais were played against a backdrop of paintings by Vermeer, Canaletto, and Watteau. Tafelmusik’s "House of Dreams" includes stage direction, narration, and stunning projected images.