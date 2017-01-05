Calendar » Tai Chi Easy

January 30, 2017 from 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Tai Chi Easy™ is a fusion of Qigong health enhancing exercises, and an easy 5 movement form of Tai Chi. This carefully developed method that makes it easy, beneficial and fun. Discover the flow of energy in your body as your mind relaxes with the slow meditative movements of Tai Chi. Explore how the mind-body practice soothes and rewires the nervous system and also increases cognitive and brain plasticity. Reduce your stress and improve your health using Tai Chi Easy™.

12 Mondays, 1/30 2017 - 5/1/2017

No class February 20 and March 27, due to holidays.

