Tai Chi Easy
Tai Chi Easy™ is a fusion of Qigong health enhancing exercises, and an easy 5 movement form of Tai Chi. This carefully developed method that makes it easy, beneficial and fun. Discover the flow of energy in your body as your mind relaxes with the slow meditative movements of Tai Chi. Explore how the mind-body practice soothes and rewires the nervous system and also increases cognitive and brain plasticity. Reduce your stress and improve your health using Tai Chi Easy™.
12 Mondays, 1/30 2017 - 5/1/2017
No class February 20 and March 27, due to holidays.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBCCCLL
- Starts: January 30, 2017 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
- Price: $75.00
- Location: Wake Campus; 300 N. Turnpike, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: https://thecll.org