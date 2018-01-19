Calendar » Taize Prayer Around the Cross

January 19, 2018 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Please join us in the Mission Church for an evening of Taize Prayer around the Cross. We gather as one family and one community to pray for all those who have been impacted by the devastating mudslides. Music will be led by Roy Spicer, along with members of the Parish choir, Mission Scola, and friends of the community. It is our hope that this evening will offer peace and healing to those who are seeking comfort during this difficult time. All are welcome.