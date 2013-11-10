Friday, April 20 , 2018, 10:36 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

November 10, 2013 from 7 p.m.

The Church of the Beatitudes invites you to an evening of TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE. A place where people from all walks of life gather together for chanting, silence and prayer.  ALL ARE WELCOME!

Second Sunday of the month
November - March 7:00 pm
April - October 8:00 pm
805.252.4105

@ 1st Congregational Church,
2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, 93105.

 

