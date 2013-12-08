Calendar » Taize Prayer for Peace

December 8, 2013 from 7:00pm - 8:00 pm

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

TAIZE where people gather together for chanting, silence and prayer.

The Church of the Beatitudes invites you to an evening of TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE. A place where people from all walks of life gather together for chanting, silence and prayer. ALL ARE WELCOME!

Sponsored by the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes--A New Way to be Roman Catholic.

Second Sunday of the month - December 9 - 7:00 pm

November - March 7:00 pm

April - October 8:00 pm

Contact: 805.252.4105

Place: 1st Congregational Church, 2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, 93105. (Corner of State and Padre)