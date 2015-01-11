Calendar » TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

January 11, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

You are invited

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

Sunday, January 11 - 7:00 pm

In this New Year 2015

Let's sing in prayerful joy and resolve to bring Peace

throughout the world! Check out this Global Social Movement:

www.ayearwithoutwar.org

If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb

Beatitudes Community at: https://www.beatitudes-sb.org

FOR A NEW BEGINNING - John O'Donohue

Though your destination is not yet clear

You can trust the promise of this opening;

Unfurl yourself into the grace of beginning (2015)

That is at one with your life’s desire.

Awaken your spirit to adventure;

Hold nothing back, learn to find ease in risk;

Soon you will be home in a new rhythm,

For your soul senses the world that awaits you.

TAIZE 2ND SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH!