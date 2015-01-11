Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 4:48 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

January 11, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

You are invited 

Sunday, January 11 - 7:00 pm 

In this New Year 2015

Let's sing in prayerful joy and resolve to bring Peace 

throughout the world!  Check out this Global Social Movement:

 www.ayearwithoutwar.org

If on Facebook LIKE us at:  https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb 

Beatitudes Community at:  https://www.beatitudes-sb.org

 

FOR A NEW BEGINNING - John O'Donohue

Though your destination is not yet clear

You can trust the promise of this opening;

Unfurl yourself into the grace of beginning (2015)

That is at one with your life’s desire.

 

Awaken your spirit to adventure;

Hold nothing back, learn to find ease in risk;

Soon you will be home in a new rhythm,

For your soul senses the world that awaits you.

 

TAIZE 2ND SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH!

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
  • Starts: January 11, 2015 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
  • Price: $0.00
  • Location: 2101 State Street, SB (Corner of State and Padre)
  • Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
  • Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
 
 
 