TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE
You are invited
Sunday, January 11 - 7:00 pm
In this New Year 2015
Let's sing in prayerful joy and resolve to bring Peace
throughout the world! Check out this Global Social Movement:
www.ayearwithoutwar.org
If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb
Beatitudes Community at: https://www.beatitudes-sb.org
FOR A NEW BEGINNING - John O'Donohue
Though your destination is not yet clear
You can trust the promise of this opening;
Unfurl yourself into the grace of beginning (2015)
That is at one with your life’s desire.
Awaken your spirit to adventure;
Hold nothing back, learn to find ease in risk;
Soon you will be home in a new rhythm,
For your soul senses the world that awaits you.
TAIZE 2ND SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH!
- Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
- Starts: January 11, 2015 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
- Price: $0.00
- Location: 2101 State Street, SB (Corner of State and Padre)
- Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
- Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes