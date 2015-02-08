Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 10:04 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Taize Prayer for Peace

February 8, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

Sunday, February 8 - 7:00pm 

 

Have you found a way to bring Peace into your life and into the world?

Don’t miss Taize 

We Chant and Pray for PEACE!

Try it you just might like it or even love it!

 

If on Facebook like us at: 

https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb

Beatitudes Community at: https://www.beatitudes-sb.org

 

Taize 2nd Sunday of the month

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
  • Starts: February 8, 2015 7:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: 2101 State Street, SB (Corner of State and Padre)
  • Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
  • Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
 
 
 