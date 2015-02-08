Calendar » Taize Prayer for Peace

February 8, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

Sunday, February 8 - 7:00pm

Have you found a way to bring Peace into your life and into the world?

Don’t miss Taize

We Chant and Pray for PEACE!

Try it you just might like it or even love it!

If on Facebook like us at:

https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb

Beatitudes Community at: https://www.beatitudes-sb.org

Taize 2nd Sunday of the month