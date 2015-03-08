TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE
March 8, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm
TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE
We welcome you to join us
as we Chant and Pray for PEACE!
To bring Peace to our world
we must become Peace!
If on Facebook like us at:
https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb
Beatitudes Community at:
https://www.beatitudes-sb.org
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
- Starts: March 8, 2015 7:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: 2101 State Street, SB (Corner of State and Padre)
- Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
