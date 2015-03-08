Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 6:51 pm | A Few Clouds 72º

 
 
 
 

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

March 8, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Sunday, March 8 - 7:00pm 

 ​Taize every 2nd Sunday of the month. 

 

We welcome you to join us  

as we Chant and Pray for PEACE! 

 

 To bring Peace to our world 

we must become Peace!

 

If on Facebook like us at: 

https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb

 

Beatitudes Community at: 

https://www.beatitudes-sb.org

 

 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
  • Starts: March 8, 2015 7:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: 2101 State Street, SB (Corner of State and Padre)
  • Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
  • Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
 
 
 