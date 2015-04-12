Calendar » TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

April 12, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

Sunday, April 12 - 7:00 pm

2101 State St, SB 93105 (corner of State and Padre)

Come join us as we Chant and Pray for PEACE!

TAIZE EVERY 2ND SUNDAY OF THE MONTH

May the Peace of the Risen Christ

bring Peace to our world!

If on Facebook like us at:

https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb

Beatitudes Community at: