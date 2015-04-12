Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:56 pm | Mostly Cloudy 79º

 
 
 
 

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

April 12, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes

Sunday, April 12 - 7:00 pm

2101 State St, SB 93105 (corner of State and Padre)

 

Come join us as we Chant and Pray for PEACE!

TAIZE EVERY 2ND SUNDAY OF THE MONTH

 

May the Peace of the Risen Christ

bring Peace to our world!

 

