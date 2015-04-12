TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE
April 12, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm
Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE
Sunday, April 12 - 7:00 pm
2101 State St, SB 93105 (corner of State and Padre)
Come join us as we Chant and Pray for PEACE!
TAIZE EVERY 2ND SUNDAY OF THE MONTH
May the Peace of the Risen Christ
bring Peace to our world!
If on Facebook like us at:
https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb
Beatitudes Community at:
https://www.beatitudes-sb.org
