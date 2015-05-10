Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 11:21 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

May 10, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm


Sponsored by the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes

Chanting and Praying for PEACE

 

Come join us Sunday – May 10 - 7:00 pm

To raise our voices for Peace  

SHARE THE GOOD NEWS!

 

If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb 

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: www.beatitudes-sb.org

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
  • Starts: May 10, 2015 7:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: Donation accepted
  • Location: 2101 State Street, SB, CA 93105 (corner of State and Padre)
  • Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
  • Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
 
 
 