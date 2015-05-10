TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE
May 10, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm
Sponsored by the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
Chanting and Praying for PEACE
Come join us Sunday – May 10 - 7:00 pm
To raise our voices for Peace
SHARE THE GOOD NEWS!
If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb
Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: www.beatitudes-sb.org
Event Details
- Price: Donation accepted
- Location: 2101 State Street, SB, CA 93105 (corner of State and Padre)
- Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
