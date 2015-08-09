Calendar » Taize Prayer for Peace

August 9, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes hosts

Taize Prayer for Peace.

Join us for this ecumenical and contemplative prayer service

with live music, song and silence.

Sunday, August 9 - 7:00 pm

2101 State Street (corner of Padre and State) in Santa Barbara

If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: www.beatitudes-sb.org