Taize Prayer for Peace

August 9, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes hosts 

Taize Prayer for Peace.

Join us for this ecumenical and contemplative prayer service

with live music, song and silence.

Sunday, August 9 - 7:00 pm

2101 State Street (corner of Padre and State) in Santa Barbara

 

If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb 

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: www.beatitudes-sb.org

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
  • Starts: August 9, 2015 7:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: Free or Donation
  • Location: 2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (corner of State and Padre)
  • Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
  • Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
 
 
 