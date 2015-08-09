Taize Prayer for Peace
August 9, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm
The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes hosts
Taize Prayer for Peace.
Join us for this ecumenical and contemplative prayer service
with live music, song and silence.
Sunday, August 9 - 7:00 pm
2101 State Street (corner of Padre and State) in Santa Barbara
If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb
Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: www.beatitudes-sb.org
