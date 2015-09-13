TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE
September 13, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm
The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes hosts
TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE
If you knew that God always comes to you…
What matters most is discovering that God loves you,
even if you think that you do not love God.
Brother Roger Founder of Taize Ecumenical Brotherhood
Every Second Sunday
September 13, 2015 - 7:00 pm
If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb
Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: www.beatitudes-sb.org
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
- Starts: September 13, 2015 7:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: Free or Donation
- Location: 2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (corner of State and Padre)
- Website: http://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb
- Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes