TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

September 13, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm


The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes hosts 

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

If you knew that God always comes to you…

What matters most is discovering that God loves you,

even if you think that you do not love God.

Brother Roger Founder of Taize Ecumenical Brotherhood

Every Second Sunday

September 13, 2015 - 7:00 pm

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: www.beatitudes-sb.org

 

