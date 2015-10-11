TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE
October 11, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm
The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes Hosts
TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE
Sunday, Oct 11 - 7:00 pm
Contemplative Chanting, Prayer and Silence
to Bring Peace and Send Peace into our World
Holy Spirit, enable us to bring peace where there are oppositions,
and to allow a reflection of God's compassion
to become visible by the lives we lead
Event Details
2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (corner of State and Padre)
