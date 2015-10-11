Calendar » TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

October 11, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes Hosts

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

Sunday, Oct 11 - 7:00 pm

Contemplative Chanting, Prayer and Silence

to Bring Peace and Send Peace into our World

Holy Spirit, enable us to bring peace where there are oppositions,

and to allow a reflection of God's compassion

to become visible by the lives we lead

​

​

If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: www.beatitudes-sb.org