TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

October 11, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes Hosts 

Sunday, Oct 11 - 7:00 pm

 

Contemplative Chanting, Prayer and Silence

to Bring Peace and Send Peace into our World

 

Holy Spirit, enable us to bring peace where there are oppositions, 

and to allow a reflection of God's compassion

 to become visible by the lives we lead

 

If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb 

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: www.beatitudes-sb.org

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
  • Starts: October 11, 2015 7:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: Free or Donation
  • Location: 2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (corner of State and Padre)
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb
