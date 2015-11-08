Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 5:27 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

November 8, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes hosts 

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

Sunday, November 8 - 7:00 pm

 

As we acknowledge the wounds we inflict upon one another

and seek reconciliation, we take steps toward healing,

and true community.

May Peace flourish on Earth!

 

If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb 

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: www.beatitudes-sb.org

 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
  • Starts: November 8, 2015 7:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: Free or Donation
  • Location: 2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (corner of State and Padre)
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb
  • Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
 
 
 