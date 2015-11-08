TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE
November 8, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm
The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes hosts
As we acknowledge the wounds we inflict upon one another
and seek reconciliation, we take steps toward healing,
and true community.
May Peace flourish on Earth!
If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb
- Price: Free or Donation
- Location: 2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (corner of State and Padre)
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb
