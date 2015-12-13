Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 9:53 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

December 13, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes hosts 

Sunday, December 13 - 7:00 pm

 

Come join us to pray for all those who have lost their lives

through gun violence throughout the world!

May we hold their families in our hearts and prayers!

 

If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb 

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
  • Starts: December 13, 2015 7:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: Free or Donation
  • Location: 2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (corner of State and Padre)
  • Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
  • Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
 
 
 