TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE
December 13, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm
The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes hosts
TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE
Sunday, December 13 - 7:00 pm
Come join us to pray for all those who have lost their lives
through gun violence throughout the world!
May we hold their families in our hearts and prayers!
If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb
Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
- Starts: December 13, 2015 7:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: Free or Donation
- Location: 2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (corner of State and Padre)
- Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
- Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes