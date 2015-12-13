Calendar » TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

December 13, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes hosts

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

Sunday, December 13 - 7:00 pm

Come join us to pray for all those who have lost their lives

through gun violence throughout the world!

May we hold their families in our hearts and prayers!

If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org

​