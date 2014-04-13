Monday, April 16 , 2018, 5:17 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Taize Prayer for Peace

April 13, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

When: 2nd Sunday of the Month

Time:  7:00 pm

Where: 1st Congregational Church
2101 State Street
Santa Barbara, CA 93105
(corner of Padre and State)

Spread the word – All are welcome

 

                                                              Prayer and Song
Come to discover the meditative prayer of Taizé, join in the chants, listen to God’s Word and deepen the value of silence, the Prayer of the Heart!

 

