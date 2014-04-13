Calendar » Taize Prayer for Peace

April 13, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Taize Prayer for Peace

When: 2nd Sunday of the Month

Time: 7:00 pm

Where: 1st Congregational Church

2101 State Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

(corner of Padre and State)

Spread the word – All are welcome

Prayer and Song

Come to discover the meditative prayer of Taizé, join in the chants, listen to God’s Word and deepen the value of silence, the Prayer of the Heart!