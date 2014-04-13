Taize Prayer for Peace
When: 2nd Sunday of the Month
Time: 7:00 pm
Where: 1st Congregational Church
2101 State Street
Santa Barbara, CA 93105
(corner of Padre and State)
Spread the word – All are welcome
Prayer and Song
Come to discover the meditative prayer of Taizé, join in the chants, listen to God’s Word and deepen the value of silence, the Prayer of the Heart!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
- Starts: April 13, 2014 7:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: 1st Congregational Church - 2101 State St., SB, 9105 (corner of Padre and State)
