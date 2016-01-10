Calendar » TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

January 10, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm



The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes hosts

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

Sunday, January 10 - 7:00 pm

"God of peace, you love and you seek out

every one of us.

You consider each human being

with an infinite tenderness and deep compassion."

--Brother Roger of Taize

If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: www.beatitudes-sb.org

​