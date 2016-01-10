TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE
January 10, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm
The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes hosts
TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE
Sunday, January 10 - 7:00 pm
"God of peace, you love and you seek out
every one of us.
You consider each human being
with an infinite tenderness and deep compassion."
--Brother Roger of Taize
If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb
Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: www.beatitudes-sb.org
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
- Starts: January 10, 2016 7:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: Free or Donation
- Location: 2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (corner of State and Padre)
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb
- Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes