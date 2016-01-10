Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:50 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

January 10, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm


The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes hosts 

Sunday, January 10 - 7:00 pm

 

"God of peace, you love and you seek out
every one of us.
You consider each human being
with an infinite tenderness and deep compassion."
                                           --Brother Roger of Taize

 

If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb 

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: www.beatitudes-sb.org

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
  • Starts: January 10, 2016 7:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: Free or Donation
  • Location: 2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (corner of State and Padre)
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb
  • Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
 
 
 