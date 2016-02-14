Saturday, May 5 , 2018, 1:03 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

February 14, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm


The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes hosts 

Taize Prayer for Peace

Sunday, February 14 - 7:00 pm


There is no path to Peace. Peace is the path. - Gandhi

 

If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb

 

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: www.beatitudes-sb.org

 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
  • Starts: February 14, 2016 7:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: Free or Donation
  • Location: 2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (corner of State and Padre)
  • Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
  • Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
 
 
 