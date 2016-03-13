TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE
March 13, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm
The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes hosts
TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE
Sunday, March 13 - 7:00 pm
When the power of love overcomes the love of power
the world will know peace!
Jimi Hendrix
