Calendar » TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

March 13, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm



The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes hosts

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

Sunday, March 13 - 7:00 pm

When the power of love overcomes the love of power

the world will know peace!

Jimi Hendrix

If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: https://www.beatitudes-sb.org