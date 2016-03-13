Friday, May 4 , 2018, 9:48 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

March 13, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm


The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes hosts 

Sunday, March 13 - 7:00 pm

 

When the power of love overcomes the love of power
the world will know peace!
Jimi Hendrix

 

If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: https://www.beatitudes-sb.org

 

  Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
  Starts: March 13, 2016 7:00pm - 8:00pm
  Price: Free or Donation
  Location: 2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (corner of State and Padre)
  • Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
  • Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
 
 
 