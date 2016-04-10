Calendar » Taize Prayer For Peace

April 10, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

We invite you to Join

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes

as they host their



FINAL

Taize Prayer for Peace

Sunday, April 10 - 7:00pm

Thank you to all who have attended

our Taize services

in the past two and a half years!

For one LAST time

let us fill the Sacred Space we create