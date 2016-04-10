Friday, June 29 , 2018, 4:50 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Taize Prayer For Peace

April 10, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

We invite you to Join
The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
as they host their

FINAL

Taize Prayer for Peace

Sunday, April 10 - 7:00pm

Thank you to all who have attended

our Taize services

in the past two and a half years!

 

For one LAST time

let us fill the Sacred Space we create

with Songs and Prayers for Peace!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
  • Starts: April 10, 2016 7:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: 2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (corner of State and Padre)
  • Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
  • Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
 
 
 