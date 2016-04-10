Taize Prayer For Peace
April 10, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm
We invite you to Join
The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
as they host their
FINAL
Taize Prayer for Peace
Sunday, April 10 - 7:00pm
Thank you to all who have attended
our Taize services
in the past two and a half years!
For one LAST time
let us fill the Sacred Space we create
with Songs and Prayers for Peace!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
- Starts: April 10, 2016 7:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (corner of State and Padre)
- Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
- Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes