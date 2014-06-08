TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE
Second Sunday of every month at 7:00 pm
Chanting and Praying for PEACE
Come join us this Sunday – JUNE 8TH
to raise our voices for Peace and Healing
from the tragedy that occurred in Isla Vista!
BRING A FRIEND!
If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb
TAIZE where people gather together for chanting, silence and prayer.
Come join the Church of the Beatitudes who invites you to an evening of TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE. A place where people from all walks of life gather together for chanting, silence and prayer.
ALL ARE WELCOME!
Sponsored by the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
A New Way to be Roman Catholic.
805.252.4105
@ 1st Congregational Church,
2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, 93105.
(Corner of State and Padre)
