Monday, April 16 , 2018, 12:07 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

June 8, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

 

Second Sunday of every month at 7:00 pm
Chanting and Praying for PEACE

Come join us this Sunday – JUNE 8TH
to raise our voices for Peace and Healing
from the tragedy that occurred in Isla Vista!

 

BRING A FRIEND!

If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb

 


TAIZE where people gather together for chanting, silence and prayer.

Come join the Church of the Beatitudes who invites you to an evening of TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE.  A place where people from all walks of life gather together for chanting, silence and prayer. 

ALL ARE WELCOME!

Sponsored by the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
A New Way to be Roman Catholic.

 

805.252.4105

[email protected]

@ 1st Congregational Church,
2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, 93105.
(Corner of State and Padre)

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
  • Starts: June 8, 2014 7:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: 1st Congregational Church, 2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, 93105. (Corner of State and Padre)
  • Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
  • Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
 
 
 