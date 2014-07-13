Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 9:58 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Taize PRAYER FOR PEACE

July 13, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Taize Prayer for Peace
Sunday, July 13 - 7:00 pm

 

Every 2nd Sunday of the month. 
Chanting and Praying for PEACE
Come join us and raise your voice for Peace !

BRING A FRIEND!

 

Lead us from hate to love, from war to peace.
Let peace fill our hearts, our world, our universe!

If on Facebook LIKE us at:  https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb
Beatitudes website:  https://www.beatitudes-sb.org

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
  • Starts: July 13, 2014 7:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: First Congregational Church, 2101 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
  • Website: https://www.beatitudes-sb.org
  • Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
 
 
 