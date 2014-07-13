Taize PRAYER FOR PEACE
July 13, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm
Taize Prayer for Peace
Sunday, July 13 - 7:00 pm
Every 2nd Sunday of the month.
Chanting and Praying for PEACE
Come join us and raise your voice for Peace !
BRING A FRIEND!
Lead us from hate to love, from war to peace.
Let peace fill our hearts, our world, our universe!
If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb
Beatitudes website: https://www.beatitudes-sb.org
- Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
- Price: Free
- Location: First Congregational Church, 2101 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
