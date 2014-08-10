Calendar » Taize Prayer for Peace

August 10, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Taize Prayer for Peace

2nd Sunday of the Month - 7:00 pm

1st Congregational Church

2101 State Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

(corner of Padre and State)

Spread the word – All are welcome – Bring a Friend



Come to discover the meditative prayer of Taizé, join in the chants, listen to God’s Word and deepen the value of silence, the Prayer of the Heart!

Through singing and silence, we discover that we are able to have new hearts, simple hearts in the original meaning of the term, a heart without a fold, an unfolded heart… which is a heart stripped to the essentials, a heart that remains close to its desires, and in this way discovers more clearly how God calls it to be creative.



On Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb

Beatitudes website: https://www.beatitudes-sb.org