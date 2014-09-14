Calendar » Taize Prayer for Peace

September 14, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

WHEN: 2nd Sunday of the Month – September 14

TIME: 7:00 pm

WHERE: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes

2101 State Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

(Corner of Padre and State)

SPREAD THE WORD – ALL ARE WELCOME

PRAYER AND CHANT

Come join us and raise your voice for Peace.

The world is in need of prayer.

The People of Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Ferguson,

Israel and the Palestinian people and other war torn countries...

If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb

Beatitudes Community at: https://www.beatitudes-sb.org