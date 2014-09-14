Taize Prayer for Peace
WHEN: 2nd Sunday of the Month – September 14
TIME: 7:00 pm
WHERE: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
2101 State Street
Santa Barbara, CA 93105
(Corner of Padre and State)
SPREAD THE WORD – ALL ARE WELCOME
PRAYER AND CHANT
Come join us and raise your voice for Peace.
The world is in need of prayer.
The People of Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Ferguson,
Israel and the Palestinian people and other war torn countries...
If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb
Beatitudes Community at: https://www.beatitudes-sb.org
