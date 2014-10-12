Monday, June 25 , 2018, 11:38 am | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

October 12, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Sunday, October 12 - 7:00pm 

 

Come join us and raise your voice for Peace!

Taize is a meditative prayer and a prayer of the heart!

 

If on Facebook LIKE us at:  https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb 

Beatitudes Community at:  https://www.beatitudes-sb.org

 

…“Prayer does not make us less involved in the world. 

On the contrary, nothing is more responsible than to pray. 

The more we make our own a prayer which is simple and humble, 

the more we are led to love and to express it with our life."  

Brother Roger, “Letter 2005, A Future of Peace”.

 

Taize is every 2nd Sunday.  

We Chant and Pray for PEACE!

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
  • Starts: October 12, 2014 7:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: 0.00
  • Location: 2101 State Street, SB (Corner of State and Padre)
  • Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
  • Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
 
 
 