Calendar » TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

October 12, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

Sunday, October 12 - 7:00pm

Come join us and raise your voice for Peace!

Taize is a meditative prayer and a prayer of the heart!

If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb

Beatitudes Community at: https://www.beatitudes-sb.org

…“Prayer does not make us less involved in the world.

On the contrary, nothing is more responsible than to pray.

The more we make our own a prayer which is simple and humble,

the more we are led to love and to express it with our life."

Brother Roger, “Letter 2005, A Future of Peace”.

Taize is every 2nd Sunday.

We Chant and Pray for PEACE!