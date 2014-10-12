TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE
Sunday, October 12 - 7:00pm
Come join us and raise your voice for Peace!
Taize is a meditative prayer and a prayer of the heart!
If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb
Beatitudes Community at: https://www.beatitudes-sb.org
…“Prayer does not make us less involved in the world.
On the contrary, nothing is more responsible than to pray.
The more we make our own a prayer which is simple and humble,
the more we are led to love and to express it with our life."
Brother Roger, “Letter 2005, A Future of Peace”.
Taize is every 2nd Sunday.
We Chant and Pray for PEACE!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
- Starts: October 12, 2014 7:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: 0.00
- Location: 2101 State Street, SB (Corner of State and Padre)
- Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
- Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes