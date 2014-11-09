Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 9:57 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

November 9, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE

 

Second Sunday of every month at 7:00 pm

Chanting and Praying for PEACE

 

Come join us Sunday – NOVEMBER 9

to raise our voices for Peace  

 

BRING A FRIEND!

 

www.beatitudes-sb.org

 

TAIZE where people gather together for chanting, silence and prayer.

Come join the Church of the Beatitudes who invites you to an evening of TAIZE PRAYER FOR PEACE.  A place where people from all walks of life gather together for chanting, silence and prayer. 

 

ALL ARE WELCOME!

 

Sponsored by the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes

A New Way to be Roman Catholic.

805.252.4105

@ 1st Congregational Church,

2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, 93105.

(Corner of State and Padre)

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
  • Starts: November 9, 2014 7:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: donation
  • Location: 2101 State Street, SB (Corner of State and Padre)
  • Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
  Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
 
 
 