You are invited to join us
Taize Prayer for Peace
Sunday, December 14 - 7:00pm
Let's sing for Peace and break the chains of inequality!
We are all equal--Black Lives Matter!
...I will stand, silent, or loud
Stand, hold your hand,
Hug my families,
Cry
Wait
Act.
Live FREE.
We will fight free for every heartbeat
That can't sing songs of freedom...
By Leilani Riahi
"I Can't Breathe Open Mic NIght" at UCSB
Taize every 2nd Sunday.
We Chant and Pray for PEACE!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
- Starts: December 14, 2014 7:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: 0.00
- Location: 2101 State Street, SB (Corner of State and Padre)
- Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
- Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes