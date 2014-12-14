Calendar » Taize Prayer for Peace

December 14, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

You are invited to join us

Taize Prayer for Peace

Sunday, December 14 - 7:00pm

Let's sing for Peace and break the chains of inequality!

We are all equal--Black Lives Matter!

If on Facebook LIKE us at: https://www.facebook.com/taizeprayerforpeacesb

Beatitudes Community at: https://www.beatitudes-sb.org

...I will stand, silent, or loud

Stand, hold your hand,

Hug my families,

Cry

Wait

Act.

Live FREE.

We will fight free for every heartbeat

That can't sing songs of freedom...

By Leilani Riahi

"I Can't Breathe Open Mic NIght" at UCSB

Taize every 2nd Sunday.

We Chant and Pray for PEACE!