Calendar » Taj Mahal & Shemekia Copeland

April 19, 2013 from 8:00pm

Taj Mahal & Shemekia Copeland Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Fri, Apr 19 8:00 PM Campbell Hall $45 : General Public $18 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) Blues Night Out Taj Mahal Trio with Special Guest Shemekia Copeland With two Grammys, more than 25 albums and five decades of sterling performances behind him, Taj Mahal is one of the most influential figures in late-20th century blues and roots music.