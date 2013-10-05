Calendar » Take a Kid/Mom Mountain Biking Day

October 5, 2013 from 12:00pm - 3:30pm

About

TKMBD is an annual celebration held on the first Saturday of October. The event, developed and coordinated by IMBA, strives to encourage communities around the world to join together and ride mountain bikes with youth. Over the years we’ve had tens of thousands of kids participate from across the globe, including: Italy, Australia, South Africa, Canada, Malaysia, and Mexico. Informal or formal, one child or 100 children, TKMBD celebrates the joy of riding in the dirt.

In honor of the tenth year of TKMBD its the kids turn to invite mom! SBMTV will be hosting an easy kids ride (ages 6 – 17, all skills) around Lake Los Carneros. Along the trail there will be nature stops with explanations of the plant and animal diversity. Drinks and Snacks will be provided. For questions please email: [email protected]

Win A Bike!

Thanks to our friends at Specialized, IMBA will be giving away both a bike for mom and for child this year via IMBA’s Facebook page, so stay tuned for more details! Be sure to upload your photos and share your stories.

Schedule:

•12:00noon – 12:30pm. Parents and kids arrive, sign waivers, pickup event package.

•12:30pm – 1:00pm. Ride leaders give trail safety and etiquette talk. Riders are separated into skill/ability groups.

•1:00pm – 2:30pm. Trail ride with interpretive stop.

•2:30pm – 3:00pm. Participants enjoy drinks and snacks back at event site.

•3:00pm – 3:30pm. Event Organizers and volunteers clean up site.

Details:

No mountain bike experience required. Bring your own bike, it doesn’t have to be a mountain bike. For a bike checkup, meet at 11:30 Helmets for both parents and kids are required.

Besides being good, healthy fun, the goal is to develop a connection between kids and the natural world around them. Today’s children are tomorrow’s land managers and politicians — future decision-makers for important matters like recreation and access to public lands. How different might our current access landscape look today if previous generations of policy makers had grown up riding bikes on natural-surface trails?