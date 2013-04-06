Calendar » Take a Virtual Journey “From the Walls of Troy to the Canals of Venice”

April 6, 2013 from 2:30pm

Art Historian Eric Frank provides background on the sites that will be visited on the SBMA-sponsored cruise “From the Walls of Troy to the Canals of Venice: Landmarks of Mediterranean Civilizations aboard Corinthian” in September 2013. It promises to interest not only those signed up for the cruise, but also those endlessly fascinated by the rich culture and art history of the Mediterranean. SBMA Members must reserve tickets to guarantee space