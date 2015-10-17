Take Charge of Your Brain
In this one-day Saturday workshop, learn to take control of your brain with CLL instructor and licensed psychologist Dan Staso, Ph.D. Students will learn mental training skills and daily habits that can prevent and even reverse brain decline. Discover ways to think sharper, faster, and clearer than ever before! This class is eligible for 4 CEUs for MFT/LCSW and RN/LVN/CNAs.
Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 898-8138
New classes start every week at the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning. 375+ evening, weekday & Saturday classes for every schedule.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 17, 2015 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Price: $32
- Location: Schott Campus, Room 5 310 W. Padre Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: http://www.theCLL.org