Calendar » Take Charge of Your Brain

October 17, 2015 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

In this one-day Saturday workshop, learn to take control of your brain with CLL instructor and licensed psychologist Dan Staso, Ph.D. Students will learn mental training skills and daily habits that can prevent and even reverse brain decline. Discover ways to think sharper, faster, and clearer than ever before! This class is eligible for 4 CEUs for MFT/LCSW and RN/LVN/CNAs.

Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 898-8138

