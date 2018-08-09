Calendar » Take Lead Thursday - Be A Leader Worth Following

August 9, 2018 from 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

During your time together, you will utilize simple and scalable visual tools to train you on new leadership concepts. This interactive session will enable you to engage with your peers and take away valuable insights that will make an immediate difference in both your business and life. Contact GiANT Worldwide with questions and we look forward to helping you become a leader worth following!