Take Our Daughter to Work Day
May 21, 2013 from 11:30am - 4:30pm
This popular day kicks off with lunch at our Goleta Valley Center followed by an afternoon of job shadowing for local high school girls with various businesses. Take Our Daughters to Work Day evolved as a way for girls to explore their career interests, spend some time in the work place, and learn more about ways to achieve their goals. If you are a business or high school girl who would like to participate, please call us to sign up!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: girlsincsb
- Starts: May 21, 2013 11:30am - 4:30pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Goleta Valley Center and various community businesses.
- Website: http://www.girlsincsb.org