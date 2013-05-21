Calendar » Take Our Daughter to Work Day

May 21, 2013 from 11:30am - 4:30pm

This popular day kicks off with lunch at our Goleta Valley Center followed by an afternoon of job shadowing for local high school girls with various businesses. Take Our Daughters to Work Day evolved as a way for girls to explore their career interests, spend some time in the work place, and learn more about ways to achieve their goals. If you are a business or high school girl who would like to participate, please call us to sign up!