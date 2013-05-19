Take Steps for Crohn’s and Colitis Community Walk
May 19, 2013 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm
Take Steps for Crohn’s and Colitis is CCFA’s largest fundraising event. Participants raise funds and awareness throughout the year and come together to celebrate the steps that have been taken towards a cure for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: ccfa.volunteer
- Price: $25
- Location: Chase Palm Park
- Website: http://www.cctakesteps.org/SantaBarbara