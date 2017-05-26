Friday, March 23 , 2018, 4:26 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Tales From Beatrix Potter: A One Act Ballet

May 26, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

TIMES: Friday, May 26, at 7:00 P.M. (NOTE EARLY TIME)
TIMES: Saturday, May 27, at 2:30 P.M.
TIMES: Saturday, May 27, at 6:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $20 general, $15 children
All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Festival Ballet
  • Starts: May 26, 2017 7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: $15 - $20
  • Location: Center Stage Theater
  • Website: http://www.santabarbarafestivalballet.com/
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Festival Ballet
 
 
 