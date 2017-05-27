Tales From Beatrix Potter: A One Act Ballet
For more information, visit santabarbarafestivalballet.com
TIMES: Friday, May 26, at 7:00 P.M. (NOTE EARLY TIME)
TIMES: Saturday, May 27, at 2:30 P.M.
TIMES: Saturday, May 27, at 6:00 P.M.
TICKETS: $20 general, $15 children
BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Festival Ballet
- Starts: May 27, 2017 2:30pm - 4:30pm
- Price: $15 - $20
- Location: Center Stage Theater
