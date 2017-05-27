Calendar » Tales From Beatrix Potter: A One Act Ballet

May 27, 2017 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

For more information, visit santabarbarafestivalballet.com

TIMES: Friday, May 26, at 7:00 P.M. (NOTE EARLY TIME)

TIMES: Saturday, May 27, at 2:30 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, May 27, at 6:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $20 general, $15 children

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE