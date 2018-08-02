Calendar » Tales From Former USCG Cutter Captain, Eddy Lakankiewicz

August 2, 2018 from 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

America's Boating Club presents another interesting and educational event at the Waterfront Classroom, upstairs from the Harbor Post Office. Captain Eddy Lakankiewicz will describe what it is like to perform Search and Rescue operations in the Santa Barbara Channel. Arrive early, our last event was standing room only.