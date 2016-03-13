Calendar » Tales From the Twilight Zone

March 13, 2016 from 3/13 at 2:00pm 3/14 at 7:30pm

Stories that inspired episodes on the iconic Twilight Zone television show. Be ready for some fun twists, turns and surprises. Fans of the show will recall that you never quite know where a Twilight Zone adventure might take you! Great stories performed by talented actors. Join the performers after the show for complimentary cookies and milk—because every good story should be toasted with cookies and milk!

Henry Brown reading What You Need by Lewis Padgett

Anne Guynn reading The Beautiful People by Charles Beaumont

Robert Lessor reading The Self-Improvement of Salvadore Ross by Henry Slesar

Rudy Willrich reading To Serve Man by Damon Knight

Speaking of Stories 2016 Season Performances: Nothing But Laughs January 17 & 18, Personal Stories II February 14 & 15; Tales from the Twilight Zone March 13 & 14; Madams of Mayhem April 17 & 18; Literary Potpourri May 22 at 2:00 & 6:30

For additional performance details see the individual show listings below or visit www.speakingofstories.org.

TIMES: Sunday, March 13, at 2:00 pm

TIMES: Monday, March 14, at 7:30 pm (NOTE EARLY TIME)

TICKETS: $28 general, $18 students and military, $18 Early Bird Special (Sunday matinee only, must be purchased by Friday, March 11)

Other than A Level season subscribers, all seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)