Calendar » Tales of Everyday Life in Santa Barbara 100 Years Ago

December 10, 2014 from 11:00Am - 1:00PM

Wednesday, December 10 at 11am



What was it like to live in Santa Barbara in 1914? What did people wear? What did they eat? What did they do for fun? Author Betsy J. Green's will introduce her latest book which tells it like it was, along with a healthy dollop of humor. Betsy has compiled her writings of Way Back When on Edhat.com, along with interesting comments from readers, into the first of her series of books on Santa Barbara history - one year at a time.

1914 was the year of: the tango, the 500-year flood, "tidal waves," stunt pilots, Buffalo Bill, Pancho Villa, Sex at the Arlington Hotel, knee-length bathing suits, the war in Europe, an X-rated movie, Peter-the-movie-dog, glowing fish, Mule Man, Rattlesnake Jim, Flying "A" films, Martha Graham, German warships, Charlie Chaplin, the Rose Parade, and much more.

