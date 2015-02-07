Calendar » Tales of Woo and Woe - World Premiere

February 7, 2015 from 8:00 PM

Brought to viewers by DramaDogs, a Theater Company, this world premiere illuminates the challenges and joys of love as presented in the plays, poems, and songs of Shakespeare. No poet or playwright has explored the mysteries of love with more range and variety from love at first sight through love’s follies; from jealousy and loss to promises and fulfillment. Eight actors evoke the universal emotions of the heart through Shakespeare’s timeless words.

Dates:

February 6 through 14, 2015

First weekend: Friday & Saturday @ 8 pm, Sunday matinee @ 2 pm

Second weekend: Thursday, Friday & Saturday @ 8pm; Sunday @ 2 pm

Special: “Pay What You Can” performances on Feb. 8 and 14 (at 2pm). These tickets will only be sold at the door or by phone (no online sales). Suggested min. donation $8. Cash/check.