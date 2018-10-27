Calendar » Tales & Scales at the Sea Center on Stearns Wharf

October 27, 2018 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

Tales and Scales is the Halloween Sea Center event for all age groups! Visitors are encouraged to come in costume and there will be several activities, including two live video calls from the Exploration Vessel Nautilus, a Live Dive at Stearns Wharf, a scavenger hunt, and fish design activities. This event is free with paid admission to the Sea Center.