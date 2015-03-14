Calendar » Talia Jewelry Design Pop-Up Shop

March 14, 2015 from 12 pm - 5 pm

Talia Brown was born and raised outside of the Chicago area and discovered a passion for creating and designing “anything” art related at a young age. She began working with enamel in 2007 and fell in love with the art form instantly. After formal metal-smith and enamel training and self-taught practice, Brown launched her own line of jewelry. Vibrant colors and clean modern lines are the foundation of Talia Jewelry Design. Each piece starts from a shape cut from a metal sheet. After cleaning and surface preparation, layers of finely ground glass are sifted onto both sides of each piece and they are fired in a kiln. Most pieces require several coats and several firings to achieve a thick, rich color. Once the enameling is complete, she assembles the jewelry by hand with sterling silver and gold-fill findings.

Museum Shop