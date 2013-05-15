Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 1:22 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Talk- Museums 101: High Culture and the Wild West

May 15, 2013 from 5:30pm

Museums 101: High Culture and the Wild West: the Development of Art Museums in the American West Joins us for this ongoing series of talks surrounding the history and ever-changing role of museums. Forthcoming talks are led by Bruce Robertson, Director of the AD&A Museum and Professor of Art History at UCSB. For additional information, visit www.museum.ucsb.edu.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: ADAMuseum
  • Starts: May 15, 2013 5:30pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: Art, Design & Architecture Museum at UC Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.museum.ucsb.edu/news
 
 
 