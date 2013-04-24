Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 3:08 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Talk- Museums 101: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness: American Art

April 24, 2013 from 5:30pm

Museums 101: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness: American Art and Recent Museum Installations Join us for this ongoing series of talks that surrounds the history and the ever-changing role of museums. Forthcoming talks are led by Bruce Robertson, Director of the AD&A Museum and Professor of Art History at UCSB. For additional information, visit www.museum.ucsb.edu.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: ADAMuseum
  • Starts: April 24, 2013 5:30pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: Art, Design & Architecture Museum-UCSB
  • Website: http://www.museum.ucsb.edu/news
 
 
 