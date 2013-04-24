Calendar » Talk- Museums 101: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness: American Art

April 24, 2013 from 5:30pm

Museums 101: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness: American Art and Recent Museum Installations Join us for this ongoing series of talks that surrounds the history and the ever-changing role of museums. Forthcoming talks are led by Bruce Robertson, Director of the AD&A Museum and Professor of Art History at UCSB. For additional information, visit www.museum.ucsb.edu.