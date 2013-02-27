Calendar » Talk- Museums 101: The Rise of the Public Art Museum

February 27, 2013 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Join us for this ongoing, informative series "Museums 101" surrounding the history and ever-changing roll of museums. First in the series is "The Rise of the Public Art Museum" with Carole Paul, Lecturer in the Department of History of Art and Architecture, UCSB who will discuss how and why public art museums were founded, beginning in eighteenth century Europe.