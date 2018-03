Calendar » Talk- Museums 101: Trouble in Paradise-Museums in Los Angeles Today

March 13, 2013 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Join us for this ongoing, informative series "Museums 101" surrounding the history and ever-changing role of museums. Bruce Robertson, Director of AD&A Museum, has nearly 30 years of experience working in museums, including Deputy Director at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. He offers an insider's perspective on the personalities, problems and potential of Los Angeles museums, some of the most dynamic art spaces in the nation.